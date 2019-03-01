He’s a sucker for his brothers! The youngest member of the Jonas family, Frankie Jonas, showed off his killer dance moves to older brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas’ comeback single, “Sucker.”

Frankie, 18, posted a hilarious video of himself dancing to the catchy tune, which was released at midnight on Friday, March 1, on Instagram. “The boys are back in town. We rest easy tonight knowing that the earthly balance is restored,” he captioned the humorous clip. “So proud of y’all. I’ve been a JB Stan since I was born. No one can take my biggest fan tittle [sic].”

Joe, 29, reposted the video to his Instagram page and wrote, “The legend that is @franklinjonas reminding everyone he kicks major major [ass].” Kevin, 31, added, “I love this so much! #sucker @jonasbrothers @franklinjonas.”

Nick, 26, also uploaded the clip to his account with the caption: “The fourth (and most badass Jonas Brother) Frankie Jonas aka @franklinjonas rocking out to our new @jonasbrothers single SUCKER. He is and always has been the coolest Jonas. Love you FJ. #sucker out now everywhere! #jonasbrothers.”

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly the name of the Jonas Brothers’ comeback track, as well as its release date, on Wednesday, February 27. The following day, the famous siblings confirmed the news.

A second insider later told Us that Nick, Joe and Kevin’s significant others — Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas — would all appear in the “Sucker” music video.

“#SuckerVideo is officially out! We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family,” the “Jealous” crooner wrote on Instagram after its release. “Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back @jonasbrothers.”

Us broke the news earlier this month that the trio would be reuniting nearly six years after they split in October 2013 due to “a deep rift within the band.”

