Oh, yes, it’s ladies’ night! The Jonas Brothers are kicking off their highly anticipated reunion with the help of their significant others.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Joe Jonas’ fiancée, Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas, are set to appear in the music video for the newly reconvened boy band’s comeback single, “Sucker.” The track and the accompanying visual will premiere at midnight on Friday, March 1.

Us confirmed earlier this month that the Jonas Brothers were planning to reunite nearly six years after announcing their breakup. The group formed in 2005 and released four studio albums. They went their separate ways in 2013 after experiencing what their rep described at the time as a “deep rift within the band.”

Multiple sources revealed to Us exclusively on Wednesday, February 27, that Nick, 26, Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, had set Friday as the release date for “Sucker.” The brothers confirmed the news hours later when they shared the single’s cover artwork on their respective social media accounts.

To celebrate their reunion, the bandmates are heading to The Late Late Show With James Corden, which is hosting a weeklong takeover starting on Monday, March 4, that will include a sit-down interview, a “Carpool Karaoke” segment, the first-ever live performance of “Sucker” and more.

“It’s nice to finally be able to tell someone,” Nick said in a teaser released by CBS on Thursday, February 28. “We’ve been keeping this a secret now for almost seven, eight months.”

During their time off, the Jonas Brothers have continued to stay busy. Nick launched a successful solo career and married Chopra Jonas, 36, in December 2018; Joe formed the funk-pop band DNCE and got engaged to Turner, 23, in October 2017; and Kevin appeared on multiple reality shows, founded a real estate company and wed Danielle, 32, in December 2009.

