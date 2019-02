Play my music! The Jonas Brothers are set to release their first single since their reunion, titled “Sucker,” on Friday, March 1, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

Insiders previously confirmed to Us that Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will release their new music under the name “JONAS.” While the brothers have yet to speak out about the reunion, the 26-year-old “Chains” singer “liked” a series of tweets after the news broke earlier this month.

“11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live,” read one tweet shared on February 17 and “liked” by Nick. “If a reunion is really gonna happen I will be the happiest man on earth.”

The trio announced their breakup in October 2013, days after they made headlines for canceling their tour and deleting their Twitter account.

“We’re family first … I came to the table with the guys … and shared my heart with them and my feelings,” Nick told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts at the time. “I said, ‘Look, I feel like we’ve had some complications within the group for a long time [and] without addressing them I think this train will fall off the tracks.’”

While speculation surfaced in January 2018 that the Jonas Brothers were getting back together after their band Instagram page was reactivated, Nick shut down the reunion rumors during an interview with W magazine that month.

“I mean, it is not happening right now,” he said. “Never say never. I think that there is some great things happening in all of our lives individually still and we are all focusing on that at the moment.”

After the band’s split, Nick released two solo albums in 2014 and 2016. Us confirmed the Kingdom actor started dating Priyanka Chopra in May 2018 and the pair got married in December.

Joe, for his part, formed the funk-pop band DNCE in 2015 and appeared on the Australian version of The Voice as a coach. He is set to marry fiancée Sophie Turner later this year. Kevin, meanwhile, filmed two seasons of the E! reality series Married to Jonas with wife Danielle, with whom he shares daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2.

