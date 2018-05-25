The love bug is making its way through the Jonas family. Kevin Jonas, for one, is thrilled.

The 30-year-old musician stopped by Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 23, to chat about his brother Joe’s engagement to Sophie Turner. “Sophie’s great,” he said. “We’re really excited to have her part of the family.”

A certain highly popular HBO series keeps Turner from seeing her future-in-laws often, but with Game of Thrones currently filming its last season, which will air in 2019, Kevin is optimistic about spending more time with her: “You know, we don’t get to see her as much because she was filming Game of Thrones. But I guess that’s kind of getting close to being done.”

The DNCE frontman, 28, is also MIA at the moment, but Kevin keeps in touch with his younger brother as much as he can. “We might see them soon. It’s hard because Joe is in Australia doing The Voice, which is cool for him. It’s just hard,” he told Us. “Like, I speak to him two times a day if I ever get to talk to him. It’s either 7 o’clock in the morning or 7 o’clock at night. That’s kind of when I can get in touch with him.”

The Married to Jonas alum has not started planning Joe’s bachelor party yet, but he already has some ideas in mind. “There will be [a party], I’m sure, but I mean, we haven’t talked about it. I don’t even know when they’re going to get married, so we kind of have to plan around that. But I don’t know. It’ll be more just like a celebration of Joe. It’s not gonna be anything, like, crazy or anything. But I think we’ll probably do something fun and go all out.”

Kevin and wife Danielle, who partnered with Swiffer to celebrate National Pet Month, also offered the betrothed couple some marriage advice during their Us interview. The pair celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in December 2017.

The “Cake by the Ocean” singer and the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress announced their engagement in October 2017, after dating for almost a year. Turner, 22, gushed about her fiancé in Marie Claire’s May 2018 issue: “There’s a sense of peace that comes from finding your person.”

