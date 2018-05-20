A night to remember! Nick Jonas revealed that he is planning his brother Joe Jonas’ upcoming bachelor party.

“It’s our bachelor party. As much as it’s for him, it’s really for all of us,” the “Anywhere” singer, 25, told E! News host Jason Kennedy on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 20.

“We got no plans yet,” he continued. “It is going to be very respectful, very respectful. We’re going to have fun. We have to! He’s gonna get married. It’s a big deal.”

Joe, 28, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, began dating in late 2016. They announced via Instagram in October that they are engaged. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the Game of Thrones actress, 22, “was totally surprised” by the proposal.

For his part, Nick is looking forward to having Turner as a sister-in-law. “I’m thrilled,” he told Us exclusively in December. “She’s an amazing person and I couldn’t have asked for my brother to find a better partner. I’m so thrilled for him and for her, and she’s a beautiful new addition to our family.”

Joe and Nick’s older brother, Kevin Jonas, echoed similar sentiments. “Oh, my God. So happy for him,” the 30-year-old told Us the same month. “Welcome to the club.”

In March, the DNCE frontman sent fans into a frenzy when he got a tattoo on his forearm of a woman who appeared to be Turner. However, he later told Australia’s 9TheFix, “It’s really just a picture of nothing. … There’s not anybody that I’d say it is, but eventually I’ll come up with a name for her. For now, she’s a mystery.”

