So much for that theory! Joe Jonas shut down rumors that his new tattoo is a tribute to his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

“There’s a lot of speculation of who or what it is,” the DNCE frontman, 28, told Australia’s 9TheFix in a new interview. “It’s quite funny and a little disappointing probably for a lot of fans of my fiancée that it’s really just a picture of nothing.”

Jonas explained that his friend and tattoo artist Curt Montgomery had already sketched the “amazing drawing” of a mystery woman before the singer even went to the shop. The former Jonas Brothers member loved the art as soon as he saw it and decided to have it permanently inked on his forearm.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. I’ll pick that,” Jonas said. “So, there’s not anybody that I’d say it is, but eventually I’ll come up with a name for her. For now, she’s a mystery.”

The “Cake by the Ocean” crooner first unveiled the tattoo — which fans pointed out looks like Turner’s Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark — on Instagram in March. It is located just below the rope ink he got in honor of his family in late 2012.

Jonas and Turner, 22, began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement the following October.

“They are madly in love. She’s young but mature and comes from a small English town, so it’s not that out of the ordinary and age doesn’t create an issue,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after the proposal. “They are really good together and his friends and family love her and vice versa, but they aren’t rushing to get married.”

