Sophie Turner left a permanent mark on her fiancé, Joe Jonas — or at least that’s what fans think.

The DNCE frontman, 28, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 11, to show off his new forearm tattoo of a woman, located just below the rope tat he got in honor of his family in late 2012. “@curtmontgomerytattoos does it again,” he captioned the photo, giving a shout-out to Toronto-based artist Curt Montgomery.

It didn’t take long for Jonas’ fans to speculate what the tattoo represents. Many Instagram and Twitter pointed out that it could be a tribute to Turner, 22, and her role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

“There’s a scene where Sansa is exactly like [the woman] in Joe’s tattoo so yes, it’s Sophie/Sansa Stark,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Omg that’s Sophie, isn’t it? Awww.”

The “Cake by the Ocean” singer proposed to the actress in October after about a year of dating. “They are madly in love,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “They are really good together … but they aren’t rushing to get married.”

The spouses-to-be celebrated their engagement with their closest friends and family members at Mamo restaurant in New York City in November. “Joe and Sophie booked the whole restaurant for a private engagement party,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “It was such a fun night, and Joe and Sophie couldn’t have looked happier.”

The SAG Award nominee received the stamp of approval from Joe’s brother Nick Jonas. “She’s an amazing person,” the “Home” singer, 25, told Us exclusively in December. “I couldn’t have asked for my brother to find a better partner and I’m so thrilled for him and for her. She’s a beautiful new addition to our family.”

