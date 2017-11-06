Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner didn’t celebrate their engagement with cake by the ocean, but they did invite a few dozen of their closest friends and family members to Mamo restaurant in New York City on Saturday, November 4.

“Joe and Sophie booked the whole restaurant for a private engagement party,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. “There were 30 people for a sit-down dinner and then they were joined by another 40 people for a party afterward.”

The guests enjoyed truffles and lamb for dinner, as well as Dom Pérignon and Cristal champagne. “Sophie and Joe have been to Mamo before and love the new chef there, Salvatore Marcello,” the eyewitness tells Us. “They are big fans of his Italian style along with the St. Tropez feel to the restaurant. They wanted to bring St. Tropez to NYC so sparklers came out with every bottle of champagne.”

Inside the Italian and French Provençal eatery, the newly engaged couple and their friends snapped pictures in a photo booth as a DJ played some of their favorite songs. “Guests were singing and dancing, and everyone seemed to have such a great time,” the onlooker adds, noting that there were also speeches during the dinner portion of the evening. “It was such a fun night and Joe and Sophie couldn’t have looked happier.”

The DNCE frontman, 28, and the Game of Thrones star, 21, walked arm-in-arm as they arrived to the restaurant. He looked handsome in a patterned suit, while she wore a white blouse and black pants. Their guests included Joe’s brothers Kevin, Nick and Frankie Jonas. Kevin, 30, brought his wife, Danielle Jonas, as his date, while Nick, 25, stepped out with model Georgia Fowler, who he is “casually dating,” as Us exclusively confirmed.

Joe and Turner announced their engagement on Instagram on October 15. They began dating in late 2016.

