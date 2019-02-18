They’re burnin’ up … again! The Jonas Brothers are planning an epic reunion, nearly six years after they announced their split, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The insiders add that Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will drop the “Brothers” from their band name for their upcoming projects and will operate under a single moniker: “JONAS.”

The Sun reports that the brothers recently flew to London to discuss the comeback, which will include new music and a documentary. “After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together,” a source told the outlet.

Nick, Joe and Kevin have not yet spoken out about the reunion, but Jonas Brothers fans are already freaking out. One Twitter user wrote, “A Jonas Brothers reunion would be the best thing to ever happen in 2019. I need it to happen,” while another added, “I’m dead I never knew I needed a Jonas Brothers reunion.”

While the “Jealous” singer, 26, hasn’t commented on the comeback, he recently liked several tweets about the band’s future. One of the messages, which was posted on Sunday, February 17, read: “11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live. If a reunion is really gonna happen I will be the happiest man on earth.”

Rumors that the JoBros were getting back together were first sparked in January 2018 after their original Instagram page was reactivated for the first time in four years. However, Nick shut down speculation that a comeback was imminent. “I mean, it is not happening right now,” he later told W magazine. However, he did keep some hope alive, saying, “Never say never. I think that there is some great things happening in all of our lives individually still and we are all focusing on that at the moment.”

The musical trio announced their breakup in October 2013, just days after they suddenly canceled their tour and deleted their Twitter account, which their rep told Us was due to “a deep rift within the band.”

“We feel like it’s time that the Jonas Brothers comes to an end,” Kevin, now 31, emotionally explained to Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts at the time. Nick added: “We’re family first … I came to the table with the guys … and shared my heart with them and my feelings. I said, ‘Look, I feel like we’ve had some complications within the group for a long time [and] without addressing them I think this train will fall off the tracks.’”

In May 2018, Kevin told Us that he and his siblings still play music together for fun. “There are guitars everywhere around all of our houses. Pianos. Guitars. It’s kind of just in our blood. It’s in our nature,” he explained. “It’s not like we’re trying to do anything special, it’s just that we’re hanging out and music is a part of who we are. It always happens.”

The Jonas Brothers were formed in 2005 and released four full-length studio albums before their split. They have been spending a lot of time together recently, including flying to India for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor’s wedding to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, where Joe, 29, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, even got up on stage and performed at a pre-wedding celebration. The foursome also enjoyed a Swiss ski vacation together in late December.

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

