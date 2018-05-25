Kevin Jonas: The Jonas Brothers Have Impromptu Jam Sessions

To be a fly on the wall! When the Jonas Brothers get together they can’t help but break into song. “There are guitars everywhere around all of our houses. Pianos. Guitars. It’s kind of just in our blood. It’s in our nature,” Kevin Jonas told Us Weekly while promoting Swiffer for National Pet Month. “It’s not like we’re trying to do anything special, it’s just that we’re hanging out and music is a part of who we are. It always happens.”

The band, which consisted of Kevin, 30, Joe and Nick, parted ways in 2013, so that the siblings could pursue individual projects. Kevin now works as a contractor and lives in New Jersey with his wife, Danielle, and their daughters Alena, 4, and Valentina, 19 months. Joe, 28, who is engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, is the frontman for pop rock group DNCE. Nick, 25, Meanwhile, launched a successful solo career that includes hits such as “Jealous” and “Chains.”

Danielle, who sat down with Us Weekly alongside her husband of eight years, revealed that their oldest daughter joins in on the jam sessions.

“She tells both of her uncles that she’s going to go on stage first, then they can do their show,” cracked Danielle.

Kevin, who described Alena “as just me as a girl, recalled an incident where a stranger told him that he looked really familiar and Alena responded, “Yeah, because he was a Jonas Brother.”

Valentina, for her part, is growing in leaps and bounds. Though the toddler was late to roll over, crawl and walk, she is now on the move. “We actually had to go to physical therapy with her,” Kevin told Us. “Then one day, she just stood up on her own and started walking! And now she’s running.”

Kevin admitted he was a little nervous when Valentina wasn’t meeting her milestones. “You want your kids to be developing at the right level and everyone says, ‘They’ll be fine, they’ll get there,’” he said. “But you get concerned. You just want to make sure there’s nothing else.”

But the former boy bander is proud to report, “She’s in great shape now!”

