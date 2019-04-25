They’ve come a long way. While the Jonas Brothers’ 2013 split was heartbreaking for fans, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas needed a professional break from each other in order to save their relationship as siblings.

“We all wanted to create something on our own and were just trying to force it into what was going on,” Joe, 29, told Billboard in a joint interview with Nick, 26, and Kevin, 32, that was published on Thursday, April 25. “We were going through the motions, without the heart of it.”

The DNCE frontman explained that the boys’ disagreements as musicians also led to problems with their bond as brothers. He noted, “The way we communicated to each other wasn’t healthy anymore.”

The former Disney Channel stars announced their breakup in October 2013, eight years after they started making music together. The split came days after the JoBros canceled their 19-date tour, which was set to begin that week, and deleted their Twitter account.

“There is a deep rift within the band,” the group’s rep told Us Weekly at the time. “There was a big a disagreement over their music direction.”

More than five years later, Us broke the news that the famous sibling band was getting back together. The “Jealous” singer, who tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in December 2018, later revealed, “We talked about it and after a few conversations and a bit of healing that needed to be done with just us as family, we all came to the decision to do this again.”

Nick, Joe and Kevin dropped their comeback single, “Sucker,” on March 1 and later announced that their first album since reuniting, Happiness Begins, will be released on Friday, June 7.

“After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form,” Kevin — who shares daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2, with wife Danielle — on Instagram on Monday, April 22. “I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th. I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”

The “Cake by the Ocean” crooner, who is set to wed fiancée Sophie Turner in July, added, “Can’t wait for you guys to hear this album.”

