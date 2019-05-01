Happiness begins … now! Nearly six years after the Jonas Brothers canceled their tour and split, the siblings are hitting the road as a trio once again.
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas made the exciting announcement on Wednesday, May 1. “I’m a Mess” singer Bebe Rexha and Dr. Phil McGraw‘s son Jordan McGraw, a rising singer-songwriter, will serve as the opening acts on the Happiness Begins tour, which will kick off in Miami on Wednesday, August 7, and conclude in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 20. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time. (See the tour dates below!)
“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” they said in a statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”
The musical threesome teased the live shows on Tuesday, April 30, when the JoBros’ official Twitter account retweeted a cryptic message from Live Nation. The tweet read “Happiness Begins Tomorrow #HappinessBegins.”
The former Disney Channel stars also tweeted a short video from their October 2012 performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City with the caption, “#HappinessBegins Tomorrow.” The performance was the band’s first following a brief hiatus that was taken so that Nick, now 26, could star in the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway.
News of the tour comes days after the band announced that their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, will be released on Friday, June 7. “After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form,” Kevin, 31, wrote on Instagram at the time. “I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”
Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in February that the sibling group would be getting back together after going their separate ways due to a “deep rift within the band.” They later confirmed their comeback and released the song “Sucker” in early March.
A lot has changed in the brothers’ lives since they last hit the road together. The “Jealous” crooner married Priyanka Chopra Jonas in December 2018, the DNCE frontman, 29, is set to wed Sophie Turner in France this summer and Kevin shares two daughters — Valentina, 2, and Alena, 5 — with wife Danielle Jonas.
See the full list of dates for the Happiness Begins tour below:
August 7, 2019 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
August 9, 2019 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
August 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
August 14, 2019 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 15, 2019 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
August 17, 2019 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 18, 2019 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 21, 2019 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 23, 2019 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 27, 2019 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
August 29, 2019 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 8, 2019 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 26, 2019 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 1, 2019 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
October 13, 2019 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
