Happiness begins … now! Nearly six years after the Jonas Brothers canceled their tour and split, the siblings are hitting the road as a trio once again.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas made the exciting announcement on Wednesday, May 1. “I’m a Mess” singer Bebe Rexha and Dr. Phil McGraw‘s son Jordan McGraw, a rising singer-songwriter, will serve as the opening acts on the Happiness Begins tour, which will kick off in Miami on Wednesday, August 7, and conclude in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 20. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time. (See the tour dates below!)

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” they said in a statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

The musical threesome teased the live shows on Tuesday, April 30, when the JoBros’ official Twitter account retweeted a cryptic message from Live Nation. The tweet read “Happiness Begins Tomorrow #HappinessBegins.”

The former Disney Channel stars also tweeted a short video from their October 2012 performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City with the caption, “#HappinessBegins Tomorrow.” The performance was the band’s first following a brief hiatus that was taken so that Nick, now 26, could star in the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway.

News of the tour comes days after the band announced that their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, will be released on Friday, June 7. “After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form,” Kevin, 31, wrote on Instagram at the time. “I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in February that the sibling group would be getting back together after going their separate ways due to a “deep rift within the band.” They later confirmed their comeback and released the song “Sucker” in early March.

A lot has changed in the brothers’ lives since they last hit the road together. The “Jealous” crooner married Priyanka Chopra Jonas in December 2018, the DNCE frontman, 29, is set to wed Sophie Turner in France this summer and Kevin shares two daughters — Valentina, 2, and Alena, 5 — with wife Danielle Jonas.

See the full list of dates for the Happiness Begins tour below:

August 7, 2019 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

August 9, 2019 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

August 14, 2019 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 15, 2019 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 17, 2019 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 18, 2019 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 21, 2019 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 23, 2019 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 27, 2019 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

August 29, 2019 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 8, 2019 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 26, 2019 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 1, 2019 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

October 13, 2019 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

