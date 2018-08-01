Keeping up with the chaos! Kim Kardashian slammed sister Kourtney Kardashian in a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The KKW Beauty founder, 37, and Kourtney, 39, feuded while trying to plan their family’s annual holiday card shoot. “No one wants you in the f—king shoot so get the f—k out of here,” Kim yelled after Kourtney explained her scheduling conflicts. “Get the f—k out of here and go. Get the f—k out of here and go. No one wants you in the f—king shoot. I’m planning it. I’m planning the shoot so we don’t want you in the shoot.”

Kourtney quipped back, “Did I already say this morning I don’t care to do it?” Kim then snapped, “Good, then don’t be in it. You’re so f—king annoying. Perfect. Shut the f—k up.”

As tensions rose, Kris Jenner stepped in and backed the Selfish author. “You are annoying, Kourtney,” the 62-year-old matriarch said. “You’re being annoying.”

“Why, because Kim wants it around her schedule?” Kourtney responded. The makeup maven then delivered a biting comeback, criticizing her sister’s professional life. “Maybe if you had a f—king business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f—king business, but you don’t. So don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”

Jenner added, “Kourtney, you just have a way of rubbing people the wrong way.”

The eldest Kardashian sister walked away as Kim declared, “Kourtney is out. She won’t be at the shoot because she is the one that has the annoying schedule. I can’t handle this anymore because everyone is dropping left and right from all these schedule changes. I need Kourtney to not be so f—king annoying with a stick up her ass like she runs this s—t because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

Kourtney and Kim also exchanged a war of words in a June trailer for the upcoming season. “I’m not going to be around people that bring me down on a d daily basis,” a tearful Kourtney told Khloé Kardashian and Kim. In another teaser released later that month, Kim lashed out at Kourtney and declared, “She doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 premieres on E! Sunday, August 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

