Bring on the tears! Kourtney Kardashian seemingly accuses family members of bringing her down in a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“We’re each other’s best friends and biggest defenders, but we need to refocus,” Khloé Kardashian begins the latest teaser for season 15, released on Thursday, July 5.

In the clip, a teary-eyed Kourtney, 39, tells Khloé, 33, and Kim Kardashian that she’s “not gonna be be around people that bring me down on a daily basis.”

This is not the first time that KUWTK has alluded to Kourtney’s drama with her siblings during season 15 of the E! series. In a trailer released on June 30, Kim, 37, makes the eldest Kardashian cry during another tense fight.

“Get the f—k out of here and go,” the KKW Beauty creator yells in the video. Later on, Kim declares, “She doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore,” to which Khloé responds, “She can shove Kardashian up her f—king vagina.”

Another topic that has been teased in the various trailers for season 15 of KUWTK is Khloé’s pregnancy and relationship with Tristan Thompson. A source close to the famous family told Us Weekly last month that the NBA’s cheating scandal will be featured on the series. (Us Weekly confirmed in April that Thompson had cheated on Khloé with multiple different women during her pregnancy.)

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” the insider explained to Us. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on Sunday, August 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!