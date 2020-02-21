Scott-Disick-Is-a-‘Better-Man’-Thanks-to-Sofia-Richie

Better together! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie build each other up and are continuing to grow as a couple, despite breakup rumors.

“Sofia and Scott are great together,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Scott has become such a better man through being in a mature relationship with her.”

The insider explains that Disick, 36, is still “the ‘same old Scott’ in certain ways, but he’s definitely grown up a lot and embraced being more responsible in all areas of his life.”

The couple, who have been together for more than two years, “have a lot of fun together” and “could very well get engaged,” the source adds.

Although the two are public figures, the Flip It Like Disick star likes to keep his relationship under the radar with Richie, 21.

“Sofia and Scott like to do their own thing and be private,” a second source tells Us. “Scott can be grouchy at times, but Sofia doesn’t really mind and likes to take care of him.”

The lovebirds have their ups and downs, but the pair always have each other’s backs.

“He is supportive of her, but likes to show it in his own way,” the insider adds. “Often times if Sofia has a project that she is celebrating, they will do their own private dinner to celebrate as a couple without a ton of people around.”

Us previously reported that the father of three attended his girlfriend’s launch party for her denim line on Thursday, February 20, amid rumors that they were taking a break.

“Scott looked much happier and more comfortable at the event once he saw [Sofia],” a source told Us about Disick and Richie’s interaction at the L.A. event. “Sofia looked very happy to see Scott and they were smiling and joking around together.”

Despite speculation that the duo was putting a pause on their relationship, the model and Talentless founder were seen getting cozy during the party. After Richie’s father, Lionel Richie, left the bash, Sofia was spotted sitting on Disick’s lap and looked “super smiley.”

The two shared a kiss, took selfies and at one point the reality TV star “kissed [Sofia’s] forehead and put his arms around her waist.”

The couple’s night out comes after rumors began to circulate that the lovebirds were calling it quits. Fans first started to question if the two were still an item when Sofia unfollowed — and later refollowed — Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram.

A source told Us on February 12, however, that the couple were “totally fine” and still together.