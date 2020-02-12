Nothing to worry about! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are going strong despite rumors that the couple split after two years together.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and the model, 21, are “totally fine,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. In fact, the pair spent time earlier this week “hanging out” at her father Lionel Richie’s house.

Breakup speculation surfaced earlier this month when Sofia unfollowed Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. However, she refollowed her after the social media move made headlines on Thursday, February 6.

The aspiring actress and the Flip It Like Disick star began dating in the summer of 2017. He shares son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5, with Kardashian, 40.

Sofia hinted at changes ahead for the duo in a recent interview, announcing that she would not appear on season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I want to get into acting!” she explained to Entertainment Tonight on February 4. “Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it.”

She added: “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon. The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.”

Us exclusively revealed in December 2019 that Sofia and Disick were in a good place. “Right now, Scott and Sofia aren’t thinking about marriage or getting engaged and it’s not a big topic of conversation. They are so committed to one another and neither of them are going anywhere,” an insider said at the time. “Scott has done a complete 180 from when he was younger and with Kourtney, and has grown up a lot.”

As such, the Talentless founder pursued a connection with the Richie family. “Since Scott is a father himself, he recognizes the importance of a close bond with his children and would never want to harm the relationship between Lionel and Sofia, especially because Scott’s parents have both passed away,” another source told Us in December 2019. “He values family above all else and will always look to build a bond with Sofia and her family, and would never want to detract from it.”