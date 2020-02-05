Sofia Richie may be in a relationship with Scott Disick, one of the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, but she has no plans to return to the hit reality series.

“I want to get into acting!” Richie, 21, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, February 4, explaining why she won’t appear on season 18. “Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it.”

While the model didn’t give any details on what she’s working on, she’s determined to land a role on TV this year.

“I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon,” she said. “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.”

The Sofia Richie x Missguided designer also noted that she’s always “kind of felt like I was stuck in everyone’s shadow,” due to her famous family. Richie is the daughter of musician Lionel Richie and sister to Nicole Richie. “But I’m very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I’ve kind of navigated into my lane and it’s been great for me.”

She first appeared on the E! show in October 2019 when she went on vacation with Disick, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, who share three children together.

While Sofia will not return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she remains close with the entire family.

“Sofia and Kylie [Jenner] are still very close and hang out often, and it’s so easy because they live so close to one another,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in December. “Sofia really wants to be liked by the Kardashians and always tries to support any project any of them are working on.”

The insider noted: “Scott is in a great place and is the best version of himself with Sofia.”