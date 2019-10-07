



Stuck in the middle! Scott Disick struggled to juggle his attention between his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and his ex Kourtney Kardashian while on vacation in Finland on the Sunday, October 6, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“It was my idea to invite Sofia,” Kourtney explained in a testimonial. Scott then added that he and Kourtney had attended several off-camera vacations with Sofia prior to the decision to invite the 21-year-old on this filmed trip for Keeping Up. Scott, a bit concerned about the family’s upcoming spring break trip to Finland, added, “Sofia mentioned to me that she feels a little left out so I have to be careful not to overstep anyone’s boundaries and make anyone feel left out.”

After the amicable exes and Sofia arrived in Finland, Scott’s anxiety was palpable. Conscious of the fact that he and Kourtney’s history occasionally outshines his two-year relationship with Sofia, Scott explained, “Sometimes you have so many inside jokes or inside things with somebody you’ve known for so long, even if you’re not romantically with them, you don’t really know how to act. It is definitely a really hard and awkward situation, and I just feel bad.”

During a brief moment alone, Sofia told Scott he acts differently when Kourtney is around. “You’re a lot more sophisticated with me when Kourtney’s around,” she said. “You turn into a 5-year-old when it’s just us.”

Later, while attending a playful visit with Scott and Kourtney’s children to Santa’s workshop, Sofia appeared restless, saying, “I’m slowly getting tired.” She and Scott then bailed on the family activity, leaving Kourtney alone with her son Reign, 4, and daughter, Penelope, 7.

Scott turned to Kim Kardashian for advice, explaining that the reality-show aspect of the vacation may have been causing uneasiness for Sofia: “She feels like she doesn’t always fit into things. … She’s never been in this life that we’ve been doing for 10 years. … and being on camera, it’s a lot for her.”

Eventually Scott opened up to Kourtney about his struggle to maintain a perfect balance of attention between the two women in his life. Kourtney assured Scott that she was there for Sofia if she ever wanted to talk to her about the intricacies of a filmed-for-TV family vacation.

The episode also followed Kim’s struggle to let her daughter North, 6, appear on JoJo Siwa’s YouTube channel. Kim, no stranger to a life in the limelight, vented to momager Kris Jenner about her struggles with North’s child stardom, saying, “I don’t ever want her to feel like it’s a work thing and she has to do it.” Kris, ever the manager, encouraged Kim to let North try the YouTube appearance, saying, “Let her have fun.”

Eventually North joined JoJo, and the colorfully clad duo made an adorable YouTube video that involved slime-making and dancing to one of JoJo’s songs. North even snitched on her own mother at one point, telling JoJo, “My mom says you scream a lot.” Kim appeared embarrassed, saying, “I did not say that!” Luckily for Kim, JoJo laughed it off.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

