Sofia Richie Unfollows Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Sending a message? Sofia Richie is no longer following Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram just five months after she tried connecting with her boyfriend Scott Disick’s ex on social media.

The 21-year-old model followed Kardashian, 40, in September 2019, however, the Poosh founder never followed Richie back. Meanwhile, the Sofia Richie x Missguided designer is still following Disick, 36. The Flip It Like Disick star and his girlfriend currently follow each other.

Richie’s social media move comes after her announcement that she won’t be appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 because she has a new career goal in mind.

“I want to get into acting!” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, February 4. “Great things are happening and I’m really excited about it.”

Richie continued, “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon. The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Disick and Richie began dating in September 2017. The Talentless founder was previously in an on-off relationship with Kardashian from 2006 to 2015. The former couple are the parents of son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5.

Richie and Kardashian’s relationship has remained friendly with Richie even joining the reality star and Disick on vacations with their children. Richie made her debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in a October 2019 episode, which filmed the group’s trip to Finland.

A source told Us in December 2019 that Richie has also formed a bond with Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner.

“Sofia and Kylie are still very close and hang out often, and it’s so easy because they live so close to one another,” the insider said at the time. “Sofia really wants to be liked by the Kardashians and always tries to support any project any of them are working on.”