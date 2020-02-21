Supporting his girl! Scott Disick joined Sofia Richie and her family at a launch party for her new denim line amid rumors that the pair were taking a break.

The model, 21, celebrated the official launch of her collaboration with Rolla’s in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 20, with Disick, 36, by her side. Although an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “seemed stressed” when he first arrived, his demeanor changed as soon as he saw the aspiring actress, who was chatting with dad Lionel Richie and brother Miles Richie.

“Scott looked much happier and more comfortable at the event once he saw her,” the source continues. “Sofia looked very happy to see Scott and they were smiling and joking around together.”

Over the course of the night, the Flip It Like Disick star “seemed a bit happier” whenever he was in Sofia’s presence. The pair caught up with Lionel, 70, and Miles, 25, who Disick hugged briefly when he first arrived.

Despite speculation that the couple was putting their relationship on pause, Sofia and the Talentless founder were spotted getting cozy during the party. After Lionel left with his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, Sofia sat on Disick’s lap and looked “super smiley” as they shared a kiss. Disick “kissed her forehead and put his arms around her waist” after taking a few cute selfies before the end of the night.

The reality star’s big night out with his girlfriend comes in the wake of rumors that the pair were calling it quits after two years together. Fans first started to wonder if the couple was on the rocks when Sofia unfollowed — and later refollowed — Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. A source told Us on February 12, however, that the two were “totally fine” and still going strong.

Two months earlier, a separate insider revealed that they were “so committed to one another,” but weren’t thinking of taking the next big step anytime soon.

“Right now, Scott and Sofia aren’t thinking about marriage or getting engaged and it’s not a big topic of conversation,” the source explained at the time. “They are so committed to one another and neither of them are going anywhere. Scott has done a complete 180 from when he was younger and with Kourtney, and has grown up a lot.”