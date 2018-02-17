Father knows best? Lionel Richie has an interesting take on his 19-year-old daughter Sofia Richie’s relationship with Scott Disick — and it’s not exactly optimistic.

“It’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” the “Hello” singer told Australia’s told Daily Telegraph via the Daily Mail, about their romance, which has made headlines due to their 15-year age difference.

Reflecting on his younger years, he told the outlet that his daughter’s romance reminded him of his own past.

“Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said, ‘Dad, I’m in love,’” Lionel, 64, remarked, before joking, “My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days! She’s 19. When you’re 19, you know everything.”

The “All Night Long” crooner, for his part, also told the Australian publication that he found the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to be a nice guy.

Lionel previously opened up to Us Weekly about his model daughter dating the 34-year-old reality star, saying in October 2017, “Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on … I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last September that the couple were officially dating. The father of three, who shares Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, later made their relationship Instagram official by sharing an intimate photo of them snuggling together in Miami.

The Grammy winner isn’t the only older and wiser parent with concerns about the couple dating. On the February 9 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner inquired about Disick’s relationship with the teen, asking, “How old is she? Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie’s age?” referring to 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, who is actually a year older.

Disick responded that Sofia is 19, to which Jenner reasoned, “OK, so I was 17 and Robert [Kardashian] was 12 years older.” Disick quickly pointed out that Jenner was underage when she started dating the late famed lawyer while Sofia is not — prompting Jenner to agree and say, “Touché.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!