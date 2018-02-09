So awkward! Kris Jenner addressed the age difference between Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians preview released on Friday, February 9.

In the video, the momager sat down for a conversation with Disick, 34, who shares three children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3 — with Jenner’s daughter Kourtney Kardashian. “What’s going on?” Jenner asked him. “Are you dating?”

She continued: “Are you dating one person? Just one? You’re going steady?”

“I guess that’s what the kids are calling it,” Disick quipped.

Jenner, 62, then whispers: “Is it Sofia?” and he confirmed.

“Wait, how old is she? Because I really don’t know. Is she Kylie’s age?” the former talk-show host asked, referring to her 20-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner. He replied: “19.”

But Kris is no stranger to age differences.

“OK, so I was 17 and Robert was 12 years older,” she recalled in the clip of her own relationship with late husband Robert Kardashian, whom she married in 1978.

Disick then fired back, defending the 15-year-age difference between himself and the model, telling his children’s grandmother: “You were underage, she’s not.”

“Touché!” the businesswoman responded.

Another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family recently joked about the age gap between the new couple on Instagram. When a fan account posted a photo of Disick in a car with Richie and his children on January 27, Kendall Jenner added a now-deleted comment under the pic. “Awww Scott and his kids,” she wrote with a laughing-face emoji.

Us Weekly first broke the news last September that Disick and Richie were an item, and they have been inseparable ever since.They made their first appearance as a couple at Miami’s Art Basel in December. The duo vacationed in Mexico in January after ringing in the new year in Aspen, Colorado.

Prior to her relationship with the reality star, Richie dated Justin Bieber. Disick has been in an on-and-off relationship with Kardashian, 38, which has been chronicled on the E! reality show, for more than a decade. Kardashian is currently dating Younes Bendjima, who is 14 years younger than she is.

