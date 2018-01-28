Kendall Jenner threw some serious shade at Scott Disick after he was spotted hanging out with his children — who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian — and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

A fan account shared photos of the couple and his kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, on Saturday, January 27, including one that showed the group in a car with Richie sitting in the front seat. Jenner, who is two years older than Richie, commented under the pic, “Awww scott and his kids” with a laughing-face emoji. It’s the first time the model has been seen out with Disick’s children.

The comment has since been deleted — but not before fans saw it and quickly reacted to the reality star’s dig. One person wrote, “It appears like Kendall is a bad person !!!! So ugly what she wrote! Probably jealous of Sofia!! She should apologize on social media, to Scott and Sofia as well….” while another wrote, “I am sure Sophia is great with the kids glad you all get to hang out finally.”

Others defended Jenner, with one commenting, “So she’s a bad person cause of what she wrote lmao. Cmon now she is just stating the truth…she’s a kid!!”

Several fans pointed out that the 15-year-age difference between Disick and the model is similar to the gap in age between Kardashian, 38, and boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who is 14 years younger than her.

Kardashian seems to have no concerns about the age difference between her and Bendjima. On the January 21 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star recounted a tense conversation with Disick, where she informed him she was dating someone: “By the end of the conversation, I just was like, ‘I have a boyfriend, he’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’”

