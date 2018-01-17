When Kourtney Kardashian first began dating model Younes Bendjima she received a 2 a.m. phone call from ex Scott Disick. And it didn’t end well — as evidenced in a sneak peek of Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“He was just ranting,” Kourtney tell sister Khloe Kardashian in the clip. “He was like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And he’ll go, ‘But what are you doing?’ But then he’ll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’”

Eventually, Kourtney reached her breaking point. “By the end of the conversation, I just was like, ‘I have a boyfriend, he’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!” she recalls. “And he was like, ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone.”

“That was a trigger, of course,” says Khloe. “Did you call him back?”

“No. I went to bed. I just went to bed,” says Kourtney, to which Khloe replies, “Cut the cord.”

Kourtney and Scott, who share kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, are in a better place now. While Kourtney and Younes are still going strong, Disick has moved on with Sofia Richie, 19. The couple — who have been inseparable since Us broke the news in September that they were hooking up — are currently vacationing in Mexico.

Disick and Lionel Richie’s daughter made their first appearance as a couple in Miami in December and spent New Year’s together in Aspen, Colorado.

Richie proclaimed her feelings for Disick last month with a photo on her Instagram story of them standing in front of a private jet that she captioned: “Love you kid.”

