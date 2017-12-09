Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie made a public appearance as a couple during a romantic dinner at Sugar Factory in Miami on Friday, December 8.

The couple were not afraid to show some major PDA at the restaurant’s event for Art Basel. “Oh, there’s too many things to list, but overall it’s just a great experience with great people,” Disick told Us Weekly of the annual event. “The food is good, the candy is good, the energy is good, so you kind of get a mix of almost every world.”

“It’s very fun. I mean, I’ve done quite a bit of them, but it’s always a good time,” he continued. The pair were also joined by Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and the father of three’s longtime friend David Einhorn.

Disick and Richie, 19, spent the Thanksgiving holiday apart but have been catching up in Florida this week. “My favorite part about Miami?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with Us. “Well, the weather is quite nice. You know, for me, run around, a little Bal Harbour, beach, Sugar Factory, a little shopping, my friend’s boat. Nothing out of the ordinary, but all good things.”

Disick shares his three kids — Mason, 7, Reign 2, Penelope, 5 — with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The 34-year-old opened up about the best thing about fatherhood, sweetly telling Us, “I have a best friend.” He added: “Just being with them and present.”

