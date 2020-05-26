A quick getaway. A quick getaway. Scott Disick celebrated his birthday weekend with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids in Utah after splitting from Sofia Richie.

As Us Weekly reported earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who turned 37 on Tuesday, May 26, is taking time apart from the model after a brief stay in rehab.

As he works on his mental health, Disick joined the Poosh founder, 41, their daughter Penelope, 7, and youngest son, Reign, 5, for a desert getaway in Lake Powell, Utah, over the Memorial Day weekend.

“Escape to the desert 🌵🐫🌞,” the businesswoman captioned a solo shot of herself on Monday, during which she posed in a nude-colored two-piece and shades.

Kardashian, who is also the mother of 10-year-old son Mason, then posted a video and several photos of the trio riding on horseback. She simply captioned the upload, “Western.”

In her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared clips of a boat ride she took out on Lake Powell. She also posted more footage of her horseback riding experience and of the group roasting marshmallows together.

Though Disick didn’t make an appearance in Kardashian’s posts, he shared photos to his Instagram Stories that were taken over Memorial Day weekend and featured the desert setting.

In one of his uploads, the Talentless founder noted how “pretty” his only daughter was as they posed together with a desert backdrop behind them.

He later celebrated his actual birthday back in L.A. with the Kardashian clan at a party that included a cake decorated with a throwback photo of Disick.

Kardashian and Disick dated on-and-off from 2006 until their 2015 split. Together, the exes are the parents of Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Last June, Disick opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his coparenting dynamic with the eldest Kardashian sibling. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” he said at the time. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way.”

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the Flip It Like Disick star briefly entered treatment at a Colorado rehab facility before leaving after a photo from his stay leaked. A source told Us exclusively that the former Dash owner “encouraged Scott to go to rehab and specifically APN Lodge because she saw he was struggling.”

Scroll down to see photos of Kardashian’s time in the desert.