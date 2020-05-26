Cheers to another trip around the sun! Scott Disick received an outpouring of love on his 37th birthday from friends and family, including Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

Jenner, 64, posted a photo collage of the Flip It Like Disick alum on Tuesday, May 26, on Instagram with nine snaps of him with his family over the years.

“Happy birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou,” the momager wrote. “You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family! Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo 🎂🥳🙏❤️ #HappyBirthdayScott.”

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also paid tribute to the birthday boy via her Instagram Stories. She posted some of the same photos — ones of Disick with his three children and with his extended family — and wished him a great day once more.

Khloé, 35, on the other hand, chose to share a series of images of herself with the father of three — he shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — over the years.

“Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you,” the Good American founder wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live 🙏🏽Forever family! I love you long time!”

In her tribute, Khloé posted photos of herself and the man of the hour in L.A. as well as snaps of the duo at parties and in between filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim, 39, showed the New York native some love via her Instagram Stories on Monday.

“Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!! We have so many memories together,” the Skims creator began her birthday shout out to Disick. “You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you.”

Disick’s family honored him on his big day after Us Weekly reported that he and girlfriend Sofia Richie were putting a pause on their relationship as he continues to work on himself.

A source told Us exclusively on May 21, that Disick and Richie, 21, “are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more.”

The news came after the reality TV star checked into a treatment center in Colorado earlier this month, but later left the facility when photos of him on the premises were leaked online.

At the time, a source told Us that Disick had been having a hard time amid the coronavirus quarantine. He wasn’t seeking help for addiction, although the star has struggled with substance abuse in the past.

“The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved,” the insider told Us.

He was also dealing with the deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, in October 2013 and January 2014, and the emotional trauma from his split from ex Kourtney, 41.

“Although it didn’t always show up in a negative way, these are things he’s constantly had to battle and live with that don’t go away overnight,” the source added, after Disick checked out of treatment.

He spent his birthday weekend in Utah with Kourtney and their two youngest kids before returning to L.A and celebrating his actual birthday at a party with the Kardashians that included a cake decorated with a throwback photo of Disick.

Scroll down to see what warm wishes Disick received on his birthday.