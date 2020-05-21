Time for self-care. Scott Disick is taking time apart from girlfriend Sofia Richie while he continues to work through his past traumas after his recent stay in rehab.

“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, checked into a treatment center in Colorado earlier this month, but left the facility hours later when photos of him on the premises were leaked online. Though he’s struggled with substance abuse in the past, a separate source later told Us that Disick was having a hard time coping with being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic and wasn’t seeking help for addiction.

“At the beginning of the quarantine Scott was doing really well and was doing a great job at taking care of himself and staying positive and healthy,” the insider said at the time. “The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”

Disick has been facing the emotional impact of his history with ex Kourtney Kardashian and the deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, in October 2013 and January 2014. “Although it didn’t always show up in a negative way, these are things he’s constantly had to battle and live with that don’t go away overnight,” the source added after the reality star checked out of the rehab center.

The reality star’s lawyer, Marty Singer, also confirmed to E! News that his client “did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse” and that they were disappointed by the “extreme invasion of privacy” allegedly committed by the facility after the photos of Disick surfaced online.

Throughout his challenging times, the Flip It Like Disick star has had the support of both Richie, 21, and Kardashian, 40, with whom he shares three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. “A big part of why he went to rehab was because Sofia wanted him to work on himself,” the first source reveals.

The New York native began dating the model in September 2017, two years after he and Kardashian called it quits for good. While Sofia has stood by her man’s side amid his struggles, the source adds that her father, Lionel Richie, was “concerned after Scott’s rehab stint.”