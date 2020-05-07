Scott Disick is feeling discouraged after his attempt to seek treatment was interrupted by a privacy concern, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Scott is really hurt, annoyed and upset at the fact that his privacy was violated when all he was trying to do was something that was good for himself and to better himself since he noticed he was going down a slippery slope,” the source explains, noting his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was also worried about him. “Sofia noticed a change in him and that he wasn’t as healthy and happy as he could be and Scott made the decision to get help for himself and for her and their relationship.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the 36-year-old Flip It Like Disick checked into treatment to deal with “past traumas,” including losing his parents within six months of each other five years ago. Hours after a photo of him at All Points North Lodge rehabilitation center in Colorado leaked online, however, Disick checked out.

“It’s a very sensitive situation and Scott felt he needed to get out of there and leave right away once he found out they leaked everything,” the source says. “Him and his lawyer are planning to take serious action against the facility.”

Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, previously told E! News that they were taking legal action against the facility due to “this extreme invasion of privacy.” Noah Nordheimer, the president and CEO of APN Lodge, subsequently apologized to the reality TV personality in a statement.

“The protection of our clients’ personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us,” Nordheimer said. “If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities.”

Disick, who shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and emotional issues in the past.

“Scott’s breakup and past issues with Kourtney and his parents’ deaths have deeply affected him,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “Although it didn’t always show up in a negative way, these are things he’s constantly had to battle and live with that don’t go away overnight.”