Negative feelings. Scott Disick isn’t happy with All Points North Lodge rehabilitation center after a photo of him at the facility leaked on Monday, May 4, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Scott thought this rehab was a great place to go,” the source tells Us. “He was at the facility and then within days of being there he was betrayed by this facility.”

The father of three, 36, was planning to check himself into a treatment center for “several months, but quarantine accelerated the process,” the insider adds.

Us confirmed on Monday that the Talentless cofounder entered treatment the week before in Colorado, citing “past trauma” as his reason for admittance. Disick checked himself out of the facility hours after a photo of him at APN Lodge was published.

After the Flip It Like Disick alum left the center on Monday and headed back to L.A., Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told E! News that they were going to take legal action due to “this extreme invasion of privacy.” The president and CEO of APN Lodge, Noah Nordheimer, later issued an apology statement for the alleged violation of privacy, telling Us the facility is “sickened by any publication who would report on an individual’s life struggles without their consent.”

Disick’s brief stay at the Colorado facility was not about drugs and alcohol, or about his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian “encouraging him to go,” the source explains. “He has been at home and with his family before this, [where he was] feeling really down,” the insider says.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is still with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and his rehab stay stemmed from “dealing with the loss of his parents [and] not issues with Kourtney,” the source adds.

Disick’s ex, with whom he shares three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, did, however, play an important role in his stay at All Points North Lodge, a source later told Us.

“Kourtney encouraged Scott to go to rehab and specifically APN Lodge because she saw he was struggling,” the insider said.

A second source revealed to Us that the New York Native was not only dealing with emotional trauma from his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick’s deaths in October 2013 and January 2014, but he was hurting from his 2015 split from the Poosh founder ahead of his rehab stint.

“Scott’s breakup and past issues with Kourtney and his parents’ deaths have deeply affected him,” the insider added. “Although it didn’t always show up in a negative way, these are things he’s constantly had to battle and live with that don’t go away overnight. … The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”