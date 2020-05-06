Looking out for each other. Kourtney Kardashian played an important role in Scott Disick‘s recent stint at the All Points North Lodge rehabilitation center in Colorado.

“Kourtney encouraged Scott to go to rehab and specifically APN Lodge because she saw he was struggling,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

On Monday, May 4, Us confirmed that Disick, 36, had entered a treatment facility the week before, citing “past trauma” as the reasoning behind his stay. Hours later, however, the Flip It Like Disick star left the rehab center after a picture of him at the lodge was published online.

“Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action,” Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told E! News on Monday. The president and CEO of APN, Noah Nordheimer, later issued a statement apologizing for the alleged violation of privacy, telling Us the facility was “sickened by any publication who would report on an individual’s life struggles without their consent.”

The New York native checked into the facility with hopes of learning how to deal with the emotional trauma left behind from losing his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, within months of each other in October 2013 and January 2014. A source later revealed to Us that the Talentless cofounder was also hurting from his 2015 split from Kardashian, 40. The exes dated for nine years on and off and share three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

“Scott’s breakup and past issues with Kourtney and his parents’ deaths have deeply affected him,” the insider added. “Although it didn’t always show up in a negative way, these are things he’s constantly had to battle and live with that don’t go away overnight. … The quarantine has taken a toll on him and brought up old feelings and habits that may have not been fully resolved.”

Shortly after news of Disick’s brief rehab stint made headlines, the Poosh founder shared an uplifting message for their daughter on Instagram alongside a throwback photo from their 2019 vacation in Sardinia, Italy.

“Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on Monday.