Kourtney Kardashian “gained exactly 40 pounds” while pregnant with Mason, Penelope and Reign — but lost the weight in different ways each time.

“I wasn’t into intense workouts when I got pregnant with Mason, and I wasn’t using a trainer at the time,” the Poosh creator, 41, wrote in a May article on her site. “I was very into running, usually a quick two to three-mile run with some good music in my neighborhood, combined with some at-home workouts and uphill walks with the stroller.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians noted that she also breast-fed her eldest for 16 months, which helped her lose weight.

“It forces you to eat super clean for your baby, drink much less alcohol and caffeine and hydrate with a ton of water,” the reality star said of nursing Mason. “It’s amazing for the baby’s immunity and strength, and it burns around 700 calories each feeding. I especially loved the built-in bonding time throughout the day, especially once I started working again.”

Following Penelope’s 2012 birth, Kardashian did “mellow workouts and a lot of yoga” before getting into high-intensity interval training two years later, which she jumped “back into” after Reign’s 2014 arrival.

“The most important thing is to listen to your body and to do what you’re doing for you, not for society’s standards of getting your body back, because they are unrealistic,” the E! personality concluded. “This was my journey.”

The California native welcomed her brood with her now ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, and now coparents with the Talentless creator, 36.

“The fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better,” the Flip It Like Disick star said of their dynamic in an April 2019 Poosh video. “I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”

Disick added at the time: “The biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page, and what’s, I guess, appropriate and what’s not and when to be able to talk to each other. In the beginning, you set good [boundaries] and we learned from that and we’ve gotten to a good place.”