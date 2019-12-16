They grow up so fast! Mason Disick, the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, was raised in the spotlight.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars welcomed the little one on December 14 at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles. He weighed in at seven pounds and 6 ounces, measuring 19.6 inches.

“Having Mason in my life is the most amazing, indescribable thing that’s ever happened to me,” the Poosh creator wrote on her website the following month. “I am so in love with him and love having my own little family with Scott and Mason.”

She and the Flip It Like Disick star went on to welcome Mason’s sister, Penelope, and brother, Reign, in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Seven months after their second son’s arrival, Kardashian and Disick called it quits.

Since then, the former couple have worked hard at coparenting the three members of their brood. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” the New York native told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

The Talentless creator added, “We live a few miles apart and it’s simple.”

Kardashian opened up about their dynamic two months earlier in a YouTube video, explaining, “I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here.”

In fact, the exes managed to get to a “good place” without the help of attorneys. “We just did it on our own and came up with our own schedule,” the Los Angeles native said. “[I can just] go [to his house] and see them if I want to or have dinner.”

Keep scrolling to see Kardashian and Disick’s eldest son over the years, from sweet moments with his aunt Khloé Kardashian to pool time with Justin Bieber.