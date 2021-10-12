Making the most of fall! Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and more Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums have been giving their kids the spookiest 2021 Halloween season.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator, 24, took her and Travis Scott’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, to a pumpkin patch on October 7, documenting the outing via Instagram.

The toddler sat on a pumpkin for a pic at the time. She rocked orange sweatpants and a gray sweater, giggling during a hayride.

Jenner, who is pregnant with her and the 30-year-old rapper’s second child together, launched her Nightmare on Elm Street collab collection five days later. The makeup mogul celebrated the product release with a themed party, attended by Kourtney, 42, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and their kids.

“KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET,” the Kylie Skin creator told her Instagram followers at the time. “Ahhh what a DREAM to collaborate with the icon of horror!”

Kim, 40, gave her own glimpse of the party via Instagram Stories. “I’m at this spooky dinner at Kylie’s house tonight,” she said from behind the camera, showing Scott dressed as Jason Voorhees. “How did you get here? You guys, if he starts running.”

In addition to the haunting bash, Kourtney took her three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — to Nights of the Jack in Los Angeles on October 10. The Poosh creator’s boyfriend, Travis Barker, brought his children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, as well.

The couple shared many sweet moments during the evening outing, photographing a pumpkin carved with their faces and wearing light-up horns. The Blink-182 member even sweetly held Penelope on his shoulders.

The little one has already debuted her first costume of the Halloween season, going punk rock in an October 3 Instagram post of Kourtney’s.

“Rockstar,” Barker commented on the social media upload, which showed Penelope in a band tee, Juicy Couture leggings, Dr. Marten boots, a black beanie and matching fishnet gloves.

He and Kourtney started celebrating spooky season the previous month, attending both Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and Knott’s Scary Farm in September.

Keep scrolling to see more of the Kardashian-Jenner family members’ Halloween festivities with their kids this year, from Mason dressing as Freddy Krueger to Stormi holding her dad’s hand in a maze.