Making the most of fall 2021! Nicole Franzel, Ashley Jacobs and more celebrity parents have been kicking off the season with visits to pumpkin patches and apple orchards.

The Big Brother alum and her husband, Victor Arroyo, posed with their “little pumpkin,” son Arrow, on September 26. “We are so happy the best time of year, is here,” the ER nurse told her Instagram followers at the time. “Arrow loved his first pumpkin party.”

The former CBS personalities became parents in July, six months after their pregnancy reveal.

“Today was absolutely amazing & perfect,” Arroyo wrote via Instagram at the time. “Arrow … and Nicole are both healthy and doing great. They are currently cuddling & he latched immediately!! We are taking our skin-to-skin time super seriously and we haven’t put him down, we are fighting over him actually. Anyways when I was changing his first poppy [sic] diaper, I caught this photo of them two. SO GRATEFUL & BLESSED. We are so so excited & can’t wait to share him with the world!”

The pair shared their first photos of the infant exclusively with Us Weekly later that same month. Franzel gushed, “Every day he looks a little different. He has some of my facial features for sure, but every day I see a little bit more and more of Victor in him.”

As for Jacobs, the Southern Charm alum also welcomed a baby boy in the summer of 2021. The Los Angeles native brought Grayson to a pumpkin patch on September 26, joking, “Gotcha! I found my pumpkin!”

Jacobs was all smiles while posing in front of a scarecrow with her newborn in the social media upload as Grayson cried in her arms. He sported a green shirt and gray pants.

The former Bravo personality, who previously dated Thomas Ravenel from 2017 to 2018, has been documenting her and husband Mike Appel‘s son’s life since his August arrival. The former reality star called his first month the “best” of her life in September.

Jacobs and Appel announced in June that they were expecting while simultaneously revealing their marriage status. “We’ve been keeping the biggest little secret and we are absolutely over the moon share our news,” Jacobs captioned her Instagram post at the time.

Keep scrolling to see more parents ringing in the fall with their children, from The View’s Abby Huntsman to Hilaria Baldwin.