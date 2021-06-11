Southern Charm sweetie! Ashley Jacobs is pregnant with her and husband Mike Appel’s first child.

“We’ve been keeping the biggest little secret and we are absolutely over the moon share our news,” Jacobs, 36, wrote via Instagram alongside ring and baby emojis.

The California native got engaged to Appel in March. “My fiancé!! (Kinda has a nice ‘ring’ to it!)” the former Bravo personality wrote via Instagram at the time.

Appel shared proposal pics of his own at the time, calling Jacobs his “snow angel.”

The couple met in Santa Barbara, California, in August 2019, one year after Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel called it quits. They made their relationship Instagram official in December of that same year.

“Found someone close to my own age!!” she told her Instagram followers at the time with a winking emoji. “And our birthdays are just a day a part! Happy birthday to this cutie. Thanks for making me smile!!”

Appel made the nurse “so happy,” she exclusively told Us in January 2020. “It’s weird having something so healthy,” she said. “It feels too good to be true, but I think that’s how most things are, to be honest with you.”

Jacobs explained that she felt “a bit broken” after splitting from Ravenel, 58, adding, “I did have some issues and … I realized that sometimes you know, you find people that are worse off than you, almost just to make yourself feel better about it. I realized that I just wasn’t in a good place. … But I’m not broken anymore.”

She felt “hopeless, disappointed and ashamed” while dating the former politician, Jacobs said at the time. “I didn’t know how I was going to get out of it and be honest with you, it just kept stacking up higher and higher to where I just felt like it’s almost impossible. You know, like, ‘I’m never going to get out of this,'” she explained.

Jacobs’ life “forever changed for the better” when she started dating Appel, she wrote via Instagram in August 2020 while celebrating their first anniversary. “A year ago on this date, you walked into my life,” she captioned a touching tribute. “Thank you. I love you.”

The couple moved to Carpinteria, California, the following month.