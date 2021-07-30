Baby makes three! Nicole Franzel and husband Victor Arroyo became parents to son Arrow on July 23 — and now they’re sharing his first photos exclusively with Us Weekly.

“Every day he looks a little different,” the new mom, 29, tells Us. “He has some of my facial features for sure, but every day I see a little bit more and more of Victor in him.”

Franzel called meeting Arrow “love at first sight,” gushing, “Hands down my best and most favorite moment in my life is when they peeked my baby’s head over the drape so I could get a look at him before checking him over. You always hear people talk about it, but until you experience it, I don’t think you can understand. He is so perfect, and I love him more than anything in the world.”

The Big Brother couple, who met on season 18 of the show in 2016 and started dating about one year later, announced their little one’s arrival on July 23 via social media. At the time, they shared a photo of the baby’s hand grasping the new mom’s finger at the hospital.

“Today was absolutely amazing & perfect. Arrow (Baby Vic) was born at 8:01am this morning weighing 6lbs 15oz and measuring 20 inches via cesarean,” Arroyo, wrote via his and his wife’s Instagram accounts. “He and Nicole are both healthy and doing great. They are currently cuddling & he latched immediately!! 🙌.”

The Louisiana native joked that the couple are “taking our skin-to-skin [training] time super seriously and we haven’t put him down,” adding, “We are fighting over him actually.”

He continued: “SO GRATEFUL & BLESSED. We are so so excited & can’t wait to share him with the world!”

The season 18 winner announced in January that she was expecting the couple’s first child. The big news came shortly after Franzel returned from her stint on Big Brother: All-Stars.

The Amazing Race alums, who got engaged during an appearance on Big Brother in 2018, tied the knot in March after originally planning to walk down the aisle in December 2020. The pair postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It feels amazing! We’ve been waiting for this moment for so long and it’s finally happened,” the newlyweds exclusively told Us after getting hitched in Florida. “All the stress of having a wedding is lifted off our shoulders. Now all our attention is focused on having a healthy and happy baby.”

The pair wed in an intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones, including former Big Brother stars Josh Martinez, Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott.

“This day could not have been more perfect,” the coupled added. “Yes, it was daunting and stressful to have to move the wedding so many times, but at the end of the day, we are so happy with how everything came together and are excited for our next chapter.”

With reporting by Sharon Tharp