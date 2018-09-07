Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel found love in the Big Brother house! The season 18 housemates got engaged on Friday, September 7.

The fitness enthusiast, 27, proposed to the nurse, 26, when they visited the Big Brother house with fellow alums including Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez and Derrick Levasseur. Several live-feed viewers shared the news on Twitter, with some pointing out that the season 20 houseguests wrote, “Congrats Victor & Nicole” on the pin-art wall in one of the rooms.

“Congrats to Victor and Nicole on their engagement #BB20,” tweeted Swaggy C, who was eliminated earlier this season and has since been following the show online. “Love is love. Goodluck.”

maybe Victor was there too? Kaycee and Haleigh only mentioned Derrick and Nicole 🤔💍❓ pic.twitter.com/nz8gsYiWvB — hamsterwatch #bb20 🐹⌚️ (@hamsterwatch) September 7, 2018

Arroyo and Franzel competed on the CBS reality series in the summer of 2016. At the time, she was involved in a showmance with housemate Corey Brooks, but they split after the finale. She then started dating Arroyo around June 2017.

“[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends,” he told Entertainment Tonight in September 2017. “We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book. … She’s friggin’ awesome. A lot of people don’t know her beyond Big Brother, but she’s a sweetheart in real life and I love her to death.”

The reality stars’ fellow competitor Natalie Negrotti was not surprised by the news of their romance. “I could tell in the Big Brother house that Victor had a huge crush on Nicole,” the 28-year-old, who reunited with Arroyo on MTV’s The Challenge earlier this year, told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “Just the way he would look at her — and he was always looking for her — you could definitely tell he had a huge crush on her.”

Arroyo and Franzel are set to compete together on the upcoming 31st season of The Amazing Race.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

