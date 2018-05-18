CBS is keeping things in the family for the next season of The Amazing Race by casting all former reality TV stars from the network.

Multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that past Big Brother and Survivor players have been contacted, and while the list of racers is still being finalized, there are several familiar faces in the mix.

The potential teams so far are Dan Gheesling (winner, BB10 and runner-up, BB14) and Jessie Godderz (BB10 and 11); Janelle Pierzina (BB6, 7 and 14) and Britney Haynes (BB12 and 14); Frank Eudy (BB14 and 18) and Ian Terry (winner, BB14); Caleb Reynolds (BB16, Survivor 32 and 34) and Tai Trang (Survivor 32 and 34); Rachel Reilly (BB12 and winner, BB13) and Elissa Slater (BB15); Corey Brooks (BB18) and James Huling (BB17 and 18); Nicole Franzel (BB16 and winner, BB18) and Victor Arroyo (BB18); and Da’Vonne Rogers (BB17 and 18) and Bridgette Dunning (BB18).

According to sources close to production, CBS was hoping to land the two other biggest names in the Big Brother franchise in winners Dr. Will Kirby and Derrick Levasseur, but both declined, which may explain the excess of recycled players from more recent seasons. Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie, who competed during season 16, also turned down the offer, according to one insider.

The network is still putting the pieces together, so should some bigger players change their minds and agree to race, names could be bumped and teams could be switched up. There will also likely be more Survivor teams in the mix. However, sources confirm Haynes and Pierzina, Reynolds and Trang, and Brooks and Huling are all pretty much locked in.

Meanwhile, Gheesling, who — despite fan pleas — has repeatedly insisted he’s no longer interested in reality TV, is still up in the air, according to two of our sources.

Last season of TAR, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, who met during season 19 of Big Brother last summer and are currently engaged, came in first place and took home the million-dollar prize. The network saw a ratings boost with the finale from 3.9 million total viewers and 0.8 in the demo the previous year to 4.3 million and 0.9 this past February.

The Amazing Race season 31 starts filming in early June.

