First comes love in the Big Brother house, then comes more love traveling the world on The Amazing Race, then comes engagement on the top of a mountain! Reality TV stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson got engaged on Tuesday, February 13 – and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Nickson, 32, shared a video of the romantic moment on the couple’s YouTube page. “I’m running to get ahead of Jessica. She’s going up Runyon Canyon right now. I’m gonna meet her at the top of the hill and propose,” he says in the video. Once he gets to the top, his friend takes over the camera and he meets her. After they hug, he gets down on one knee and Graf, 26, starts to cry!

“I found my true love, I got the ring, only one thing left to do,” Nickson wrote on his Instagram, sharing part of the video. “Thank the Lord, thank you to everyone who prayed for us, thank you BB for casting us so we could meet, thank you Joey Hamra @hamradiamonds in NYC for helping me design the perfect ring. Thank you Lori for helping keeping it a secret since I’m with Jess every waking moment. Thank you to my sisters and mom and dad for making Jess family … we are blessed.”

Graf also shared part of the video on her Instagram. “I said yes! On Tuesday, February 13th my best friend asked me to marry him,” she wrote. “He’s made my dreams come true every day since we met! I love you + there’s no one else in the world for me. You’re my person and I thank God for you coming into my life!”

Forever His Babe ❤️ @hubsandhers A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on Feb 11, 2018 at 2:12pm PST

The pair fell in love on Big Brother 19 and are currently competing on The Amazing Race.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!