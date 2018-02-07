The first-ever season of U.S. Celebrity Big Brother is finally here! Ahead of the Wednesday, February 7, premiere, Us Weekly spoke exclusively to 14 of your favorite (or maybe least favorite) players from the game, who shared who they think will win, who will be sent home first and who is most likely to stir the pot.

Here’s the full cast list, in case you need a catch up: Omarosa Manigault, Brandi Glanville, Marisa Jaret Winokur, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Chuck Liddell, Metta World Peace (whose real name is Ron Artest), Shannon Elizabeth, Ross Matthews, Mark McGrath, Adriana Gutierrez and James Maslow.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on CBS Wednesday, February 7, at 8 p.m. ET.