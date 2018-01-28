‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ Cast Revealed 

Expect the unexpected! The cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition was revealed on Sunday, January 28, ahead of the 2018 Grammys on CBS.

The houseguests include Omarosa Manigault, Brandi Glanville, Marisa Jaret Winokur, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Chuck Liddell, Metta World Peace (whose real name is Ron Artest), Shannon Elizabeth, Ross Matthews, Mark McGrath, Adriana Gutierrez and James Maslow.

As previously reported, the first-ever U.S. celebrity edition of Big Brother will last two and a half weeks, CBS announced on December 1. The highly anticipated winter season premieres on Wednesday, February 7 and the finale airs on Sunday, February 24. 13 episodes will air during that short period — and four of the episodes are each two hours long. The show is set to compete against the televised coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics, which kicks off in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Friday, February 9.

Like the original Big Brother, the celebrity edition will feature the series’ popular Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions. There will also be live evictions.

Julie Chen is set to return as the host.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premieres on CBS Wednesday, February 7.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!