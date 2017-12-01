Expect the unexpected, indeed! The first-ever U.S. celebrity edition of Big Brother will last only two-and-a-half weeks, CBS announced on Friday, December 1.

The highly anticipated winter season premieres on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, and the finale airs on Sunday, February 24. Luckily for fans, 13 episodes will air during that short period — and four of the episodes are each two hours long. However, the show will compete against the televised coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics, which kick off in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Friday, February 9.

Like the original Big Brother, the concentrated celebrity run will feature the series’ signature Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions, as well as live evictions.

Julie Chen is set to return as the host, though none of the celebrity houseguests have been announced just yet. CBS has yet to confirm how many stars will be joining the show. Multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly in November that producers were eyeing Blac Chyna.

See the air dates (ET/PT) for the 2018 celebrity edition of Big Brother below!

Wednesday, February 7, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, February 8, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Friday, February 9, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 11, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Monday, February 12, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, February 14, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Friday, February 16, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 18, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Monday, February 19, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Friday, February 23, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 24, from 8 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 25, from 8 to 10 p.m.

