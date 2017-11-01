Blac Chyna may be returning to the small screen! Multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly that Celebrity Big Brother producers want the model to compete on the first-ever U.S. edition.

“The production team behind the show is trying to get Chyna to do Celebrity Big Brother,” one insider tells Us.

Of course, Chyna, 29, is no stranger to the TV world. She appeared in several episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians before starring in her own short-lived E! reality series, Rob & Chyna, with then-fiancé Rob Kardashian in late 2016.

Big Brother host Julie Chen announced in September that the inaugural season of the celebrity edition will premiere in winter 2018. The format is expected to be similar to the original version of the CBS reality game show and will include Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions, as well as live eviction ceremonies. It is unclear if the houseguests or the public will vote each week.

Because the celebrity edition will have a shorter run than the original’s 90-plus-day schedule, Chen’s husband, CBS chief Leslie Moonves, forced her to take a salary cut. “If you know one thing about my husband, it has to make economic sense,” the TV host, 47, told The Hollywood Reporter in September. “He said, ‘You tell your attorney this is not a game we’re playing. … This is the only way it will make sense financially. You shouldn’t be expected to be paid as if it’s a full series.”

The network has yet to announce the star-studded lineup and premiere date for Celebrity Big Brother, which has been a TV staple in the U.K. since 2001.

Us Weekly has reached out to CBS for comment.

