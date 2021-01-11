A Big Brother baby! Nicole Franzel and her fiancé, Victor Arroyo, announced on Sunday, January 10, that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“Nic + Vic = our lil’ side kick,” Franzel, 28, captioned a photo on Instagram that showed the couple in bed, toasting to their baby while surrounded by junk food and what appear to be some of the mom-to-be’s cravings: peanut butter, pickles and pizza topped with jalapenos. “We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful.” A photo of the couple and the baby’s sonogram revealed that their little one is due in July.

Arroyo, 29, also shared a post on his Instagram account showing him pointing to a series of images of their baby. “We’re pregnant,” he wrote. “7 week ultrasound picture; currently 11 weeks!!”

The couple costarred on Big Brother season 18 in 2016 but didn’t date at the time because Franzel was involved in a showmance with Corey Brooks.

Her relationship with the baseball coach ended shortly after the season finale and Franzel and Arroyo began dating. The Coco Caliente podcast hosts confirmed their relationship in September 2017.

“[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends,” Arroyo told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book. … She’s friggin’ awesome. A lot of people don’t know her beyond Big Brother, but she’s a sweetheart in real life and I love her to death.”

They announced their engagement in September 2018. Arroyo proposed to the nurse in the living room of the Big Brother house while visiting the cast of the 20th season with fellow alums including Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez and Derrick Levasseur.

The pair also competed on season 31 of The Amazing Race in 2018 and Franzel placed third on Big Brother 22: All-Stars, which aired from August to October 2020.

The Michigan state police officer and his wife-to-be exclusively told Us Weekly in November that they were postponing their wedding, which had been set to take place in Turks and Caicos last month.

“We were very much looking forward to celebrating our wedding with a small group of close friends and family this December,” they told Us. “But due to COVID-19, we had to make the difficult but necessary decision to postpone until May 2021.”