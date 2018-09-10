Surrounded by love! Big Brother alums Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel got engaged while visiting the house on the Sunday, September 9, episode. The season 18 stars took to social media after the surprise proposal to thank fans and fellow alums for their congratulatory messages.

“She said yes!! I want to give a big thank you to all our family, friends and supporters for all the love and congratulations,” the fitness enthusiast, 27, tweeted alongside photos of the couple. “Additionally none of this would have been possible without @cbs_bigbrother. Lastly big thanks to @sarahojewelry for the beautiful & custom ring!”

Over on Instagram, the nurse, 26, wrote, “So blessed. So loved. So grateful. So happy. #ohmygosh.”

Arroyo proposed to Franzel in the living room of the Big Brother house before celebrating with alums Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez, Derrick Levasseur, Britney Haynes and Daniele Donato, as well as the cast of the CBS reality series’ ongoing 20th season. Several former houseguests also got in on the action via Twitter.

“HUUGGEE Congrats to #BBfam @nicole_franzel & @elfitvic on their ENGAGEMENT!” season 10 and 11 star Jessie “Mr. Pec-Tacular” Godderz tweeted. “Wishing you both all of the best of happiness in the future. By the way, can honestly say I was the very first person to congratulate them on their engagement. By far. They know what I mean. Haha.”

Arroyo replied, “True story,” adding a crying-laughing emoji. Franzel added, “Haha I know exactly what you mean! And thanks soooo much!”

Donato’s husband and season 13 housemate, Dominic Briones, tweeted, “Congrats @nicole_franzel and @elfitvic … you two are really cute together and deserve happiness forever. Welcome to the club!” Franzel replied, “Thanks Dom love you guys!”

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

