All in due time. Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

Franzel, 28, and Arroyo, 29, initially planned to tie the knot in December in Turks and Caicos, but they pushed the date to May 2021.

“We were very much looking forward to celebrating our wedding with a small group of close friends and family this December, but due to COVID-19, we had to make the difficult but necessary decision to postpone until May 2021,” they tell Us.

Franzel teased their wedding date earlier this week on Instagram. “Only ONE month til I MARRY this hunk,” she wrote on Monday, November 9. “#arroyalwedding.”

Arroyo then replied in the comments section, “So excited and damn we look good …except my no shave November mustache.”

The reality stars competed together on season 18 of Big Brother in 2016, at which time Franzel was involved in a showmance with Corey Brooks. The twosome split soon after the finale, and she later began dating Arroyo.

The Coco Caliente podcast hosts confirmed their relationship in September 2017, noting that they had been an item for three months. “Nicole is my girlfriend,” Arroyo told fans in a Twitter video at the time, kissing Franzel more than once.

“[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends,” he told Entertainment Tonight in September 2017. “We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book. … She’s friggin’ awesome. A lot of people don’t know her beyond Big Brother, but she’s a sweetheart in real life and I love her to death.”

Arroyo then detailed how their relationship blossomed into something more. “Everything came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19, where we were in New York and we just clicked,” he recalled. “From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she’s my girlfriend.”

Arroyo proposed to Franzel in September 2018 during a visit to the Big Brother house with fellow alums. Live-feed viewers shared the news on Twitter, pointing out that season 20 houseguests wished them well with a “Congrats Victor & Nicole” message on the pin-art wall in one of the rooms.

The pair celebrated their anniversary in June, with Franzel quipping via Instagram, “Exactly 3 years ago we kinda sorta hit it off.”