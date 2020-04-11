Pump the brakes. Celebrities who had planned on tying the knot in early 2020 had to make an unexpected change of plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had their sights set on a destination wedding in April but the widespread outbreak, which has totaled more than 1 million cases worldwide, forced them to postpone their plans. The “Roar” singer, 35, and Bloom, 43, announced their engagement in February 2019. The pair had originally scheduled their nuptials for December 2019. However, a source told Us Weekly in February that they changed their wedding plans “due to the location they want.”

Taraji P. Henson and her fiancé, Kelvin Hayden, are another couple whose wedding has been postponed more than once. The Coffee & Kream star, 49, first moved her wedding date from April to June to avoid rainy weather. She told Extra on March 31 that the celebration is pushed back one more month due to the quarantine.

“It’s probably going to be more like July,” Henson said at the time. “We have to see what this will be like at the other end.

Dennis Quaid and his fiancée, Laura Savoie, were excited to exchange vows on April 4 at his friend Craig T. Nelson‘s house in Kauai, Hawaii — the same state where the Parent Trap star popped the question to the PhD student. Quaid, 66, told Us on April 3 that it was “a little disappointing” for them to miss their wedding but said he and Savoie celebrate their upcoming marriage “every day.”

While some couples have made definite decisions to change their wedding plans, others’ plans are still up in the air. Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder joked that preparing for a wedding in uncertain times is hard. The Next Level Basic author, 31, and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are hoping to tie the knot in October in Italy. The country has been hit hard by the coronavirus with more than 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 18,000 deaths.

“So planning a wedding that may be nonexistent is fun,” the reality star tweeted on March 26. “Def recommend.”

Scroll down to see the list of couples who’ve postponed their weddings due to coronavirus.