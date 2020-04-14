She’s saying “I do” … eventually. Jersey Shore‘s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has put wedding planning on hold amid the current coronavirus outbreak, Us Weekly can confirm.

The MTV personality, 33, and fiancé Christan Biscardi have postponed their nuptials until September, a source tells exclusively Us. The pair announced their engagement via Instagram in March 2019 after nearly two years of dating, with Giancola gushing that she was “completely overwhelmed with happiness” after the proposal.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi,” the New Jersey native wrote at the time. “I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

After getting down on one knee, her future husband joked that he was “equally thrilled that no one is going to tell me to put a ring on it 76,000 times a day.”

Giancola’s Jersey Shore costars rushed to congratulate her over the happy news — even ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The former couple’s tumultuous relationship was often the subject of the MTV reality series from 2009 to 2012, and was the reason the jewelry designer decided not to be part of Jersey Shore Reunion. After calling it quits with Giancola, Ortiz-Magro, 34, went on to welcome a daughter with now-ex Jen Harley in April 2018. Despite their rocky history, Ortiz-Magro wished Giancola nothing but the best after her engagement news.

“You know, God bless her, and I’m glad that she found happiness,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness, you know? We’re very lucky.”

While Giancola has kept her distance from her former Jersey Shore costars since the original series ended, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino are holding out hope for an invite to her upcoming wedding.

“I don’t think she sent out those invites yet. We’ll see,” Guadagnino, 32, told Us in April 2019, adding that he sometimes reaches out to his former housemate “when there’s life events and stuff” within their social circle.