Ronnie Ortiz-Magro only has the best wishes for ex-girlfriend Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola as she heads for the wedding altar with Christian Biscardi.

“You know, God bless her, and I’m glad that she found happiness,” Ortiz-Magro, 33, told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness, you know? We’re very lucky.”

The reality star dated Giancola, 32, off and on from 2009 to 2014, as documented on MTV’s Jersey Shore, but the duo split after he cheated on her, as he confessed in 2018 on the reality show’s revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I got cold feet,” he said at the time. “I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it.”

Giancola moved on with Biscardi, announcing the relationship in April 2017. And this March, she revealed their engagement. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness,” the Jersey Shore alum wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her beau on bended knee. “Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi 💍💍💍 #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

For his part, Ortiz-Magro moved on with Jen Harley, but he played coy when asked for a status update on the on-again, off-again relationship. “Right now, she’s always going to be the mother to my child,” he told ET.

These days, the Bronx native is focusing on being a good role model for his and Harley’s 14-month-old daughter, Ariana Skye. “Everything I do now doesn’t affect me anymore; it just affects my child,” he said. “She has to grow up with that. You want to make sure you’re doing the right things because monkey see, monkey do, you know?”

“And I don’t want her doing the same things I did,” he added with a laugh. “That’s for sure.”

